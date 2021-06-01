BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 9,169 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 667.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

MCHP stock opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

