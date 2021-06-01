Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 21,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,786. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $716.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

