Billington Holdings Plc (BILN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BILN opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Tuesday. Billington has a 52 week low of GBX 256 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.19 million and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Get Billington alerts:

In other Billington news, insider Trevor Taylor sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £8,827.68 ($11,533.42).

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.