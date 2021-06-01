Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $413.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

