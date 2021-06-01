Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 40,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 81,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

BIOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $617.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

