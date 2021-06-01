BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLRX. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.86 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

