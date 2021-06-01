BioPharma Credit PLC Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.98. The company has a market cap of £13.35 million and a PE ratio of 10.90. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
About BioPharma Credit
