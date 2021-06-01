BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) versus Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Head to Head Analysis

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.99 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 9.77 -$570,000.00 ($0.01) -1,241.00

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.45%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

