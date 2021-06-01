Bitball Treasure Trading 165.1% Higher This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $32.08 million and $523,798.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 165.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $71.28 or 0.00194927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

