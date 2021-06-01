Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.41 or 0.00162648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $32.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00422250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00293653 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.