Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $1,440,402. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.