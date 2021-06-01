BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $795,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,453.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of AGCO opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.