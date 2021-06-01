BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Hubbell worth $910,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

