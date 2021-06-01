BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.38% of Diamondback Energy worth $848,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.