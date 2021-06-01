BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $870,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

