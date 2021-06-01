Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,018,955 shares.The stock last traded at $32.34 and had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

