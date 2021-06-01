Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Tops One Day Volume of $111,417.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.18 million and $111,417.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00004992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.40 or 0.01036326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.55 or 0.09670061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00090996 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 646,104 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.