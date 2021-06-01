Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $236.70. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average of $229.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

