Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

OIA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,919. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

