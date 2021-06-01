Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,580 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 263,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

