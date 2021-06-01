Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.83. 971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

