BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

