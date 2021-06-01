BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 410,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

