BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.07 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,071 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amcor by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $125,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

