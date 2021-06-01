BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

STMP opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.94 and its 200 day moving average is $203.54. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

