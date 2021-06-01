BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after purchasing an additional 167,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

