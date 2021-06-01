BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM stock opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

