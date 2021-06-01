BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 118.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1,953.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,662 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

