Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period.

NYSE BCEI opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 2.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

