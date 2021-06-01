BORA (BORA) Market Capitalization Achieves $148.00 Million

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One BORA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $148.00 million and $675,688.00 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BORA has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00083420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.01008621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.37 or 0.09752551 BTC.

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

