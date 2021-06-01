Boston Partners Buys 5,921 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

