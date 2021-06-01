Boston Partners Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,264 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 3,731,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,235 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $4,088,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,484.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 643,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

