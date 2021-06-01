Boston Partners Invests $798,000 in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.58% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a PE ratio of 113.94 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

