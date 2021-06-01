Boston Partners Reduces Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Graham were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Graham by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $4,388,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Graham by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

GHM stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

