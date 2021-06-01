Boston Partners Sells 12,999 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Potbelly were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

