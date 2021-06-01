Boston Partners Sells 3,098 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BOX were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.