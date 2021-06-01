Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distributes, blends, and packages of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products. It also offers completion, cementing, acidizing, stimulation, and production chemicals; and sells calcium nitrate, silica fume, hydrated lime, potash, sodium carbonate, surfactants, and soda ash.

