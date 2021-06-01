Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-$28.29 billion.

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,688. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

