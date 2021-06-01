BrightView (NYSE:BV) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Financial Analysis

BrightView (NYSE:BV) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightView and Agrify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.35 billion 0.78 -$41.60 million $0.74 23.45 Agrify $12.09 million 15.73 -$21.62 million N/A N/A

Agrify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightView.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrightView and Agrify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 0 1 1 0 2.50 Agrify 0 0 2 0 3.00

BrightView currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Agrify has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.12%. Given Agrify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agrify is more favorable than BrightView.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Agrify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrightView and Agrify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView -0.59% 8.35% 3.44% Agrify N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agrify beats BrightView on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 13,000 office parks and corporate campuses, 8,000 residential communities, and 450 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. The company also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

