Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,017 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $168,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 270,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,438. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

