Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 29th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

VTOL opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

