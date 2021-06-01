Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 982 ($12.83).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BVIC shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

BVIC traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 925.50 ($12.09). 376,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,199. The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 883.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders bought 46 shares of company stock worth $40,816 over the last 90 days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

