Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.15

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 26188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $49,591,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

