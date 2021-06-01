Broadcom (AVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $472.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.98 and its 200-day moving average is $448.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $281.91 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.