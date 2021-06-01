Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 29th total of 65,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYFC opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.