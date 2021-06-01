Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,562,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.