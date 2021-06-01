Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,562,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

