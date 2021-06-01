Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 5,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,389. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

