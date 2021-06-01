Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.14). Lannett reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 85,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,138. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

