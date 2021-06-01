Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $9,252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.47. The company had a trading volume of 227,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.56. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

