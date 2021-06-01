Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $9,252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.47. The company had a trading volume of 227,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.56. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

