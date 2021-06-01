Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report sales of $8.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.91 million and the highest is $8.20 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $30.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.12 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

In other news, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.